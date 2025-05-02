Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $99.72 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 2442088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.03.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.85.

Get Our Latest Report on PRU

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 87,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.