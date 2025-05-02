Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $406,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 126,871 shares in the last quarter.

PVAL stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

