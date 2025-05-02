Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,279 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pyxis Oncology were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,018 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

