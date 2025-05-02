Q1 Earnings Estimate for PBF Energy Issued By Zacks Research

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,896,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 945,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 573,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 562,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 392,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,249,998 shares in the company, valued at $611,049,959.60. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 521,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,980. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.35%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.