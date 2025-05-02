Q2 Earnings Estimate for BHRB Issued By DA Davidson

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHRB opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.68%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,111.25. The trade was a 2.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,381.23. This trade represents a 1.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,263 in the last three months. 10.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

