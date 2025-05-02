Q2 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Issued By DA Davidson

Posted by on May 2nd, 2025

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Stock Up 0.8 %

BC opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,279 shares of company stock worth $264,475. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after buying an additional 488,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 269,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.