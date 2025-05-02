Q2 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Issued By DA Davidson

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.8 %

BC opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,279 shares of company stock worth $264,475. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after buying an additional 488,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 269,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

