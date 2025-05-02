Q2 EPS Estimate for Global Industrial Lifted by Analyst

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.15 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

