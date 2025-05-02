Q3 Earnings Estimate for Teleflex Issued By Zacks Research

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.63.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $124.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

