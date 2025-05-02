Q3 Earnings Forecast for First Solar Issued By William Blair

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.87.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $126.57 on Thursday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Solar by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,287.50. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.