Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of SJW Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,840,000 after buying an additional 72,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,256,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,708,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.