Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 72.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 618.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 89,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR opened at $33.33 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 72.65%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.