Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Super Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Super Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,185 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Super Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Super Group Announces Dividend

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $517.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

