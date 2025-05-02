Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 49,212 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $104.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

