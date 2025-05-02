Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

