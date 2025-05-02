Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 138,767 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 86,158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $37,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,093.33. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VYGR stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

