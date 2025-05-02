Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPal Q2 Earnings

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in PayPal by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after buying an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

