ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Stock Down 0.1 %

RMD stock opened at $236.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.42 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 174,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ResMed by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.