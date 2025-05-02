Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) and XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Financial Analysis

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and XChange TEC.INC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -248.79% N/A -269.99% XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Roadzen has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Roadzen and XChange TEC.INC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $42.89 million 1.62 -$99.67 million ($1.51) -0.62 XChange TEC.INC $288.37 million 0.00 -$32.32 million N/A N/A

XChange TEC.INC has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Roadzen and XChange TEC.INC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00 XChange TEC.INC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Roadzen presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 435.79%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC.

Summary

Roadzen beats XChange TEC.INC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

