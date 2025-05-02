Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.37, but opened at $46.41. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 7,192,363 shares.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $288,377.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,770,884.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,418.21. The trade was a 92.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,593 shares of company stock valued at $114,815,021 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after buying an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.