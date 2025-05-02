Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 3.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $47.70. 14,508,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 25,018,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,770,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $398,418.21. This represents a 92.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334,593 shares of company stock worth $114,815,021. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after buying an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

