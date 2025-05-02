Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $685.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROP. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ROP opened at $557.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.72. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.