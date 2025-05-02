Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.91.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $557.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $567.24 and its 200-day moving average is $554.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

