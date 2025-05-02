Roth Capital Forecasts Pinterest’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 97.7% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 41.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 175,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 51,431 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Pinterest by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,222. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

