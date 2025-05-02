Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for Brunswick Q2 Earnings

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.42. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,279 shares of company stock worth $264,475. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

