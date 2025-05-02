Roth Mkm Raises Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $24.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Groupon stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Groupon by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi increased its stake in Groupon by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

