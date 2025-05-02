Royal Bank of Canada Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $61.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.43%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

