Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $32.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

Xometry Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,091.01. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2,144.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 817,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 590,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $17,623,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.