Royal Bank of Canada Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Beacon Securities reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

VerticalScope Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$72.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$14.75.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw bought 61,225 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$300,002.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,871. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

