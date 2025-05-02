Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the third quarter worth $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOC. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

