Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $243.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.