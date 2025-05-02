Scotiabank Lowers Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WFG opened at $74.39 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.23 and a beta of 1.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -752.94%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.