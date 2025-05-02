Scotiabank Lowers Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE WFG opened at $74.39 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.23 and a beta of 1.21.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -752.94%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
