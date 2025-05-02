Scotiabank Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$61.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Linamar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.46. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$43.84 and a 52 week high of C$73.84.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

