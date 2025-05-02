Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Baker Hughes

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

