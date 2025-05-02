SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 708.80 ($9.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 682.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 720.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 586.85 ($7.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 949 ($12.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -919.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Equities research analysts expect that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 73,234 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £515,567.36 ($684,957.30). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

