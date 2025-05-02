SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEIC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $78.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

