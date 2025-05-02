Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,303.50 ($83.75).
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
