Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,303.50 ($83.75).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.1 %

About AstraZeneca

Shares of AZN opened at £106.08 ($140.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £109.87. The stock has a market cap of £204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,573.51 ($127.19) and a 12 month high of £133.88 ($177.87).

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.