Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Kore Potash Stock Up 2.1 %
KP2 stock opened at GBX 2.96 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.15 million, a P/E ratio of -137,037.04 and a beta of 1.31. Kore Potash has a twelve month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.48.
Kore Potash Company Profile
Through the development of the Sintoukola potash basin in the Republic of Congo (RoC), Kore Potash is working to bring a number of globally significant potash deposits into production.
