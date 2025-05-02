Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Kore Potash Stock Up 2.1 %

KP2 stock opened at GBX 2.96 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.15 million, a P/E ratio of -137,037.04 and a beta of 1.31. Kore Potash has a twelve month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.48.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Featured Stories

Kore Potash Plc (AIM: KP2, ASX: KP2, JSE: KP2) is an advanced stage mineral exploration and development company that is incorporated in England and Wales and listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the JSE Limited (JSE) in South Africa.Through the development of the Sintoukola potash basin in the Republic of Congo (RoC), Kore Potash is working to bring a number of globally significant potash deposits into production.

