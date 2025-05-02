Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Decreases By 27.2%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. Agrify has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.