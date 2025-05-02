Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Rises By 23.7%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ALVO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.05.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $153.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alvotech by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Alvotech by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,241,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after buying an additional 484,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

