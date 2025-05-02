Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Signet Jewelers traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 977100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In related news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

