SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SkyWest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. StockNews.com lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $90.18 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

