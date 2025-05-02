Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 202.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,462,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $40.54 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

