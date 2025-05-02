SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWO. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,934,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,147,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,006,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 271,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

