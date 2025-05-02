SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $244.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

