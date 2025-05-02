Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

SPIR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire Global

Spire Global Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

NYSE SPIR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.42. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

In related news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,840,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,823.39. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,426.08. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,869 in the last ninety days. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.