Stevens Capital Partners Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 62,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 15,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,113,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

