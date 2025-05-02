Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target to $29.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Logistics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $382.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

