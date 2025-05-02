StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.75.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

