StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.75.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
