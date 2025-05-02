StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.75.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

