Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) versus Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Financial Contrast

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 2.38% 0.63% 0.25% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Douglas Emmett pays out 584.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $986.48 million 2.41 $23.52 million $0.13 109.36 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Summit Industrial Income REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 5 4 0 2.44 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

