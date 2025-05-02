Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 15.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.3% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $34.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $30.48. 49,626,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 72,012,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

